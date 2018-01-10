TV’s Saurabh Pandey thanks the Almighty after surviving an accident on the highway

Actor Saurabh Pandey is thanking his stars after he and his newlywed wife Zara got out of an accident without getting seriously injured. “We met with an accident on December 31st in the morning on the expressway before Sirhind, Punjab. We were heading to my uncle’s farmhouse,” says Saurabh.

“We were just five kilometres away from the location and were looking for a left turn to get off the highway. It was too foggy, with almost three-meter visibility. Suddenly, I noticed a parked truck. I asked the driver to push the breaks, but it was too late. Our car skid and banged into the back of the truck.”

However, the couple who had tied the knot in November 2017, managed to get out of the car. “Thank God we were in an SUV and we had the seat belts on. By God’s grace, nothing happened to us and we were fine, but the car got damaged,” says Saurabh, who has worked in TV shows such as Jiya Jale, Suryaputra Karn and Razia Sultan.

This incident has taught the actor a lesson for life. “One thing I learnt for sure is that life is so fragile and it could have ended in a split second. What’s important is to just be grateful to the Almighty for all that we have,” says the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more