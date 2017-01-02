TV shows to watch out for: From Sherlock, House of Cards to Game of Thrones

They say variety is the spice of life and when it comes to entertainment, variety is always welcome. In the New Year, we take a look at some new shows from the West and fresh seasons of popular series. From comedy and drama to thrillers – a range of entertainment is in store for you.

Sherlock Season 4

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in Sherlock.

Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) will return to London prematurely from his forced exile and will reunite with Doctor John Watson (Martin Freeman), and his wife Mary (Amanda Abbington) to try to stop Moriarty, who seems to have returned from the dead.

House Of Cards Season 5

Kevin Spacey stars in House Of Cards.

The addictive political drama will be back with a thrilling and gripping plot, which is rumoured to have a character based on the new President-elect Donald Trump. Joining actors Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright is Oscar nominated Patricia Clarkson. Details on the plot of the season are under wraps.

Game of Thrones Season 7

Kit Harington stars in Game of Thrones.

The penultimate season will return with fewer episodes and continues to remain off the book so nobody can predict a storyline. The season will see an edgy alliance between Cersei, Daenerys and Jon in a fight against the White Walkers.

Fargo Season 3

Fargo is a hit black comedy.

The black comedy – crime drama anthology, which has had impressive casts in every season, will see actor Carrie Coon as the female lead. She will play the chief of the Eden Valley police in season three. The cast also includes Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Big Little Lies Season 1

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley star in Big Little Lies.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, the show stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, among others. It is a dark dramedy set in California. The show is about three mothers whose perfect lives get embroiled in murder.

Homeland Season 6

Claire Danes stars in Homeland.

Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe award winner, Claire Danes, will be back as the gritty CIA officer Carrie Mathison. This season, set in New York, will see Carrie tackling deception and espionage, and facing daring encounters.

American Crime Story Season 2

After the success of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, the next season of the anthology will be based on Hurricane Katrina. It will look at all sides of the tragedy and human behaviour.

Prison Break Season 5

Wentworth Miller stars in Prison Break.

Good news for hardcore Prison Break fans. In season 5, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) will try to get out of yet another prison, this time in Yemen with the help of his elder brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell).

Suits Season 6

Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman star in Suits. (Nigel Parry/USA Network)

Suits fans can expect a lot of exciting drama on the show. From the future of Harvey’s (Gabriel Macht) relationship with Donna (Sarah Rafferty) to Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) decision about the job offer by Harvey.

The Exorcist Season 1

Exorcist is a psychological thriller.

Loosely based on the William Peter Blatty novel, this psychological thriller will showcase two priests and their different method of dealing with a family’s case of horrifying demonic possession.