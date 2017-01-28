TV stars Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul vacation in Maldives. See pics

TV’s real-life couple Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul are chasing the blues away in Maldives. The two have been posting gorgeous photos from their vacation on Instagram. Check them out:

#favspot #paradise #bliss #chevalblancrandheli #lovingit #momentslikethese #maldives A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

#paradise #perfectmorning #roomwithaview #lovingit #bestever #chevalblancrandheli #maldives A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

#50shadesofblue #roomwithaview #perfecteverything #chevalblancrandheli #maldives A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Hello #paradise A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:09am PST

#momentsbecomememories #beyondwords #roomwithaview A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:07am PST

In the pictures, they can be seen chilling by an infinity pool right by the blue sea, clearly having a good time.

They also recently celebrated New Year’s eve in Jaipur.

#happynewyear #momentsbecomememories #lovingit #meandmine #perfect A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:21am PST

Wherever i go #dalikatch goes with me #music #bestsoundever #lovingit A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:17am PST

Shabbir and Kanchi have been married for almost six years and have two sons: 3-year-old Azai and Ivarr who is less than a year old.

