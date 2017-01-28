 TV stars Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul vacation in Maldives. See pics | tv | Hindustan Times
TV stars Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul vacation in Maldives. See pics

HT Correspondent
In the pictures, Shabbir Ahluwali and Kanchi Kaul can be seen chilling by an infinity pool right by the blue sea, clearly having a good time.(Instagram/Kanchi Kaul)

TV’s real-life couple Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul are chasing the blues away in Maldives. The two have been posting gorgeous photos from their vacation on Instagram. Check them out:

In the pictures, they can be seen chilling by an infinity pool right by the blue sea, clearly having a good time.

They also recently celebrated New Year’s eve in Jaipur.

#happynewyear #momentsbecomememories #lovingit #meandmine #perfect

A photo posted by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

Wherever i go #dalikatch goes with me #music #bestsoundever #lovingit

A photo posted by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

Shabbir and Kanchi have been married for almost six years and have two sons: 3-year-old Azai and Ivarr who is less than a year old.

