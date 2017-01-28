TV stars Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul vacation in Maldives. See pics

TV’s real-life couple Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul are chasing the blues away in Maldives. The two have been posting gorgeous photos from their vacation on Instagram. Check them out:
In the pictures, they can be seen chilling by an infinity pool right by the blue sea, clearly having a good time.
They also recently celebrated New Year’s eve in Jaipur.
Shabbir and Kanchi have been married for almost six years and have two sons: 3-year-old Azai and Ivarr who is less than a year old.
