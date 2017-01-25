TV stops your growth. Now I want to focus on films and web series: Shama Sikander

Actor Shama Sikander is not keen on doing TV anymore. She feels the small screen doesn’t experiment with content. The actor, who shot to fame with the show Yeh Meri Life Hai, thus wants to concentrate on doing films and web series.

“TV isn’t open to experimentation and that, at times, is frustrating. They showcase the same thing in different packages. I’m a fine actor. I want to do better work. But TV stops your growth. So now I want to concentrate on films and web series,” says Sikander, who is in talks for two films currently.

Sikander will be next seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maaya, where she plays a homemaker. “Soniya loves her husband. But, she has a hidden personality. She starts her blog, meets a guy and falls for him. Many of us have such secret sexual desires,” she says. Sikander says that Bhatt is a fine director, who knows exactly what he wants from his actors. “His clarity helps us do better as we know what is expected from us. He is a chilled out person,” she adds.

Sikander remembers that it was funny to shoot intimate scenes as her director would blush every time he explained the scenes to her. “It’s actually funny to shoot sex scenes. I would just keep on laughing. And Vikram used to blush while explaining such scenes. I have, in fact, shot some videos of him blushing,” she says. The actor, who has done a short film, Sexoholic, says that the youth is ready for such content. “Aren’t people aware how much business the porn industry does? We can’t be hypocrites about our desires.”

