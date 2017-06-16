TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar quits after sexual harassment charges, tweets open letter

CEO of web comedy channel The Viral Fever, Arunabh Kumar, resigned from his post following allegations of sexual misconduct. He posted an open letter on Twitter.

“I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO,” he wrote.

I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO pic.twitter.com/JKY5X7NL54 — Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) June 16, 2017

“The last few months have been the most challenging of my life,” he began the letter, “and I would like to thank my friends and family for their unwavering support.”

He said that he has full confidence “that the truth will prevail.”

As far as TVF goes, he said that the organisation “ will always be larger than just one individual” and he is hurt by how the brand suffered “in the wake of these personal attacks.”

An FIR was registered against Arunabh Kumar in March, a week after an anonymous person accused him of molestation on Medium.com. After this first accusation, several women came forward with new allegations of workplace misconduct.

The blog post was widely shared on social media leading to around 50 women – both anonymously and otherwise – sharing similar experiences of harassment by Kumar.

After the accusations, TVF formed a committee in March to investigate the claims.

