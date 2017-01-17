 TVF’s Arnub with a U is married with an M! See pics | tv | Hindustan Times
TVF’s Arnub with a U is married with an M! See pics

tv Updated: Jan 17, 2017 20:13 IST
Hindustan Times
Biswapati Sarkar is most famous for hosting Arnub With A U where he parodies famous journalist Arnab Goswami. (TVF)

The Viral Fever’s executive creative editor, Biswapati Sarkar is now a married man. The comedian got tied the knot on Tuesday with his batch mate from IIT Kharagpur and IP analyst, Kalpana Garg.

He even posted a picture with his new bride, family and friends from the court on Twitter. Check it out:

Sarkar is most famous for hosting Arnub With A U where he parodies famous journalist Arnab Goswami. He has interview Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and actor Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities on the show.

Here are more pics of the newly-wed couple:

