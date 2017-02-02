Until I get good film offers, I am happy doing television: Sadda Haq actor Param Singh

After playing the brooding Randhir Singh Shekhawat for two and a half years, Param Singh found it difficult to dissociate from the character. The television actor, who rose to fame with the serial Sadda Haq, says that he had to give himself time to get ready for his next show.

“Randhir was an intense character to portray. While playing the part, I tried imbibing his characteristics in a way that I can make it look real on screen. So after the show got over, it was becoming difficult for me to dissociate from Randhir. I had to go for vacations to make sure Randhir is out of my system and I can I move to my next role,” says Singh, who is currently essaying the role of Rangeela in the serial Gulaam.

The 28-year-old, who made his debut on the tube with Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, says that hard work and honesty are the reasons behind his popularity. “I have worked really hard on my acting. When I am portraying a character I try and add dimensions to it and make it more appealing to the audience. I think that’s what clicks for me,” he explains.

Like his contemporaries, Singh also has Bollywood dreams. But he says: “I don’t want to rush into things. Doing substantial work is important for me. So unless I get a good offer I am happy doing TV.”

Ask him about his relationship status and how his closeness with Harshita Gaur has grabbed eyeballs, the actor clarifies, “I don’t want to talk about it as every time I did that I have been misunderstood. I can just say that Harshita and I, are great friends. If something happens beyond that I will definitely share it with everyone.”

