Vatsal Sheth on his love story with Ishita Dutta: Feelings developed after our show got over

After his hush-hush vows with actor Ishita Dutta on November 28, Vatsal Sheth is happy being back to work. Describing his life after marriage as an ‘amazing’ one, the actor, says that it was never love at first sight for them.

“Nobody is going to believe us but we did not fall in love on the sets of our show [Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar]. The reports that while shooting for it we would spend a lot of time inside the van and all are not true. Our feelings developed when we started meeting after the show got over and became really good friends,” says Vatsal. There were stories that while working on the show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar, where the makers made the actors sign a ‘no-dating clause’, love bloomed between the two actors, but they tried to hide it from everyone.

Coming back to their marriage, Vatsal adds that being a private person, he wanted his big day to be a simple affair. “Marriage is sacred and I did not want to make an event out of it. Also we weren’t making marriage plans for long. It was a sudden affair, only few of my friends and relatives knew about it. I also prefer keeping my personal and professional life separate and made sure that my work is not hampered. So I just took three days off from my show, even my co-stars and makers of the show did not have any clue,” he reveals. After the wedding, Vatsal and Ishita went for a short honeymoon to Singapore.

Actors Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta married on November 28 at the ISKON temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

So are an extended honeymoon and grand celebration on the cards? “There won’t be any grand celebrations but yes I am treating my friends and relatives separately whenever I am getting time. Also, we might go for an extended honeymoon next year after shooting for Haasil wraps up. Being a limited series it’s expected to get over by February-March,” adds Vatsal.

Ask him is it because of his sudden marriage plan that among others, Ishita’s elder sibling, former Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta could not attend the ceremony at the ISKON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. “Tanushree was supposed to come from America, but could not make it due to a last moment visa issue,” says Vatsal.

