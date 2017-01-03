 Veera, Gangaa director Waseem Sabir dies of brain injury | tv | Hindustan Times
Jan 03, 2017-Tuesday
Veera, Gangaa director Waseem Sabir dies of brain injury

tv Updated: Jan 03, 2017 12:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Waseem tripped in his home on January 1, Sunday and hurt his head. (Twitter/Waseem Sabir)

Director of hit TV shows Veera and Gangaa, Waseem Sabir died on Monday. He had also helmed shows like Tamannah and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon...Ek Baar Phir.

According to media reports, Waseem tripped in his home on January 1, Sunday, and hurt his head. He was rushed to a hospital but the injuries to his brain were too severe and he died the next day.

In March, Deccan Chronicle had reported that Waseem hurt himself on the sets of Tamanna while overseeing the rehearsals. “During the rehearsals, the leading lady, Anuja was teaching her neighbour’s children to play cricket in the sequence. Our director was busy analysing the shot when Anuja swung the bat missing the ball completely. It accidentally landed on Waseem sir’s elbow, and injured it badly. He had to be rushed to a doctor instantly,” a source said.

Waseem reacted to the injury and said: “The doctor informed me that I fortunately got away with only a swelling. It could have been a major fracture. He has instructed me to keep doing cold ice therapy. But as the director of the show, I can’t afford to go missing for such a long time, so I am wearing a band around it and shooting. I hope it does not get any worse and heals soon.”

