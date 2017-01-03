Veera, Gangaa director Waseem Sabir dies of brain injury

Director of hit TV shows Veera and Gangaa, Waseem Sabir died on Monday. He had also helmed shows like Tamannah and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon...Ek Baar Phir.

According to media reports, Waseem tripped in his home on January 1, Sunday, and hurt his head. He was rushed to a hospital but the injuries to his brain were too severe and he died the next day.

The reins of #Ganga is bk with @YusufAnsari1984 so any more clarifications he's the man... This was my last scene pic.twitter.com/JZBaKXIvn5 — Waseem Sabir (@imwaseemsabir) September 14, 2016

In March, Deccan Chronicle had reported that Waseem hurt himself on the sets of Tamanna while overseeing the rehearsals. “During the rehearsals, the leading lady, Anuja was teaching her neighbour’s children to play cricket in the sequence. Our director was busy analysing the shot when Anuja swung the bat missing the ball completely. It accidentally landed on Waseem sir’s elbow, and injured it badly. He had to be rushed to a doctor instantly,” a source said.

Waseem reacted to the injury and said: “The doctor informed me that I fortunately got away with only a swelling. It could have been a major fracture. He has instructed me to keep doing cold ice therapy. But as the director of the show, I can’t afford to go missing for such a long time, so I am wearing a band around it and shooting. I hope it does not get any worse and heals soon.”

