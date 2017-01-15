Veteran actor Paintal turns director with a children’s film

Veteran actor Paintal says each of the 48 years he has spent working has been memorable. “I simply enjoy working and I don’t differentiate between mediums,” says the 69-year-old, who has featured in numerous films, including Bawarchi (1972) and Chala Murari Hero Banne (1977).

Paintal later turned to television serials and lent his acting acumen to shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, where he played a doting grandfather. “Acting is about creating subtle moments. When I perform, my focus is on my character and not the medium,” he says.

Paintal tried to intersperse dramatic roles with comedy ones in films. (Amlan Dutta)

Although the actor often took up comic roles in movies, on TV, he opted for more dramatic roles. Paintal says he is glad to have portrayed serious characters. “Early in my career, I realised that I could pull off serious roles as well. I felt that, with time, I grew in my career. I tried to intersperse dramatic roles with comedy ones in films, and even enjoyed playing emotional characters. I am happy and grateful to have received such wonderful opportunities.”

He adds, “Every career has its ups and downs, and I believed in moving forward. In my entire career, there was never a year when I wasn’t working,” he says. The actor added he cherishes his work in movies such as Bawarchi, Rafoo Chakkar (1975), Khote Sikkay (1974), Satte Pe Satta (1982), Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (1973), and his role as Shikhandi in the TV show Mahabharata.

Direction is an addiction says Paintal.

Paintal is currently looking forward to directing a film. “I am working on a children’s film that I will be directing as well. I have directed ads and TV serials in the past, but this will be my first directorial. I am excited about it, as direction is a nasha (addiction), and is the most pleasurable thing in a film. You create everything in the project,” he says.