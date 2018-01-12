Vikram Bhatt to debut as actor for daughter’s web series

Director Vikram Bhatt is all set to debut as the lead actor in his daughter’s web series titled Untouchables.

Produced under his banner Loneranger Productions, the series is being directed by Vikram’s daughter Krishna Bhatt. Vikram will be donning the role of a lawyer in the series.

Earlier, Vikram was seen in cameos in his own films Ankahee, Bhaag Johnny and Khamoshiyan. With Untouchables, Vikram plays the lead for the first time. Untouchables will be launched on his own OTT platform VbOnTheWeb that is all set to launch on January 27 - Vikram’s birthday.

Confirming the Vikram the development and said, “After going through the script Krishna came with the idea that I should play the character which is of a lawyer. While reading the script she imagined me in that role. Though I did cameos in my previous films but debuting as a lead actor in a series I was producing, was not an easy choice to make. But I thoroughly enjoyed the process. It’s fun to be on the other side of the camera at times and specially following instructions from your own daughter.”

“Working with my father is always a learning experience. Only after I started direction did I fully appreciate the powerhouse of knowledge and talent he is. I always look at my dad after every shot and wonder what he thinks of it. I thought working with him would be unnerving but it ended up being the most enriching and fun experience,” Krishna added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more