Vishwajeet Pradhan’s wife Sonalika Pradhan launches her website, football collection

Vitamin by actor Vishwajeet Pradhan’s wife Sonalika Pradhan’s couturier label showcased its Australian Football League themed collection and launched its online store and website www.vitaminbysonalika.com in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this month. The launch was attended by former Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu. “When it comes to Australian Football, we have a culture that has been there for more than 100 years. Sonalika has done a beautiful job developing a fashion line with the club colours. It will make watching football more fun. This collection further supports the game’s multi-culture” said Baillieu at the event.



Rashi Kapoor, president, Australia Indian Business Council (AIBC) and Vitamin’s brand ambassador was the showstopper at the night. She also announced Sonalika as the head for the fashion chapter of AIBC Victoria. Sonalika also celebrated her birthday with kids Dhruvika Pradhan and Ojasvi Pradhan at the event. The evening concluded with the Vitamin Style Awards, which were presented in categories such as Best Female & Male Outfit, Best Hair & Make up and Best Stylish Couple.

