Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi look forward to their evenings together after work

Marriage often changes the priorities of an individual but that is not the case with TV star Vivek Dahiya as he says getting hitched with a person from the same industry has helped him maintain a consistency in his life.

Vivek tied the knot with popular TV actor Divayanka Tripathi on July 8 last year after they fell in love on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s show Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

“Priorities change but luckily my partner is from the same industry and hence we both understand the work culture and hours. Both of us look forward to our evenings and spending time with each other post work,” Vivek told PTI.

The two are currently seen on Nach Baliye, which marks their first ever appearance on any reality show as a couple.

“Honestly, both of us haven’t had much exposure to dancing so we will be growing as dancers and only time will tell who is a better dancer as we keep working on ourselves.”

When asked if they ever lose patience while practising their steps, Vivek says, “Dancing, like acting, is a craft and being an actor is about learning every day. We are on field, and our work is our training ground as well.

“It is the same with dance - there is no reason to lose patience. It’s a learning experience for us.”

Vivek, who was also seen in a finite horror series Kavach last year, says his fans will now see him doing something different from his previous shows.

“It’s not the medium that matters but the kind of work - for me my role, character graph and doing something new is more important than the medium,” he says of working in TV, films and web series.

“Kavach just recently wrapped up and Ye Hai Mohabbatein is still going strong but whatever next comes, it will be different from these two shows.”

