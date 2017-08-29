Vivian Dsena has some advice for youngsters playing the deadly Blue Whale challenge

TV actor Vivian Dsena, who has starred in shows such as Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani and Madhubala, is the latest celeb who has spoken up on the alarming rise of the Blue Whale challenge in India.

The number of emotionally distraught youngsters engaging in the online game, which encourages players to complete 50 dangerous tasks and commit suicide by the end of the challenge, is increasing, and Vivian — who stars in the TV show, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki — is saddened by it.

“The most important thing I want to tell such disturbed young people, who take the extreme step of committing suicide, is that you don’t have the right to finish the life that you were given by someone else,” says the 29-year-old.

While some resort to such adversities for the thrill, failed relationships has also been one of the primary reasons. Here’s a piece of advice from Vivian. “If ending one’s life was a solution for life’s problems, then the whole world would be standing on the highway! If you can’t fight, you’re challenging your family’s upbringing, because of all the things, your parents would never have taught you that this is how you deal with problems,” he says.

The actor adds that not losing hope is what matters the most. “Things might seem bleak now, but there’s always a ray of light which you can see only after the darkness,” says Vivian.

