Wanna see more of Pammi Aunty? A new web comedy show on its way!

There’s going to be more of Pammi Aunty aka Ssumier Pasricha in the digital platform. The actor will be seen in a to-be-titled comedy show that will be aired on Ekta Kapoor’s online channel, ALTBalaji. Popular on social media for his comic videos as Pammi Aunty (her antics and humorous anecdotes on people and life in general), Ssumier will focus on the character and her dysfunctional family in the web show. The highlight is that all the characters will be played by Ssumier.

Which new characters can fans look forward to? Along with Pammi Aunty, the audience will meet her son Timmi, who has just returned from America, fireball-draped domestic help Shanti Shole, and amusing neighbour Kishori Lal. It would be interesting to see how Ssumier would switch from one character to another.

“ALTBalaji has been a perfect platform to bring this show to the audience. The most exciting part is that I get to enact four characters in one show; it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any actor. The entire show is Ekta’s vision and it was her idea for me to play multiple roles. It would be interesting for viewers to see hysterical relationship dynamics between the members of this family. I am fortunate to get this opportunity,” says Ssumier.

Jab we met at an event...... Pammi aunty meets Jitu ji...fan moment..#jituji #jitendra #altbalaji A post shared by Ssumier S Pasricha (@ssumier.official) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Ssumier S Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty says he is excited to start shooting for his web show.

Ssumier has also done TV shows such as Code Red, Sasural Simar Ka and Comedy Nights Bachao. He had also done a web show on Voot, titled MTV Roadies Rising - Pammi Aunty Critic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more