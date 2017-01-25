Watch: Priyanka Chopra and the cast of Quantico Season 2 speak in Hindi

Quantico Season 2 returned to Star World and Star World HD on Tuesday night. To mark the comeback, lead actress Priyanka Chopra had a small surprise up her sleeve for her fans.

❤️❤️❤️ Who's watching #Kimmel tonight? #Quantico A photo posted by Quantico (@abcquantico) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

She and all her co-stars – yes we mean all – shot a cute message for their fans. And guess what, the magic of Pee Cee never ends because she has gotten the cast of Quantico Season 2 to speak in Hindi!

Cannot believe it? Well see it for yourself here as the cast has this message for all their fans, “We are very excited because Quantico has moved to Tuesday 9pm on Star World. Hum Aa Rahe Hai! Watch Out!”

See Priyanka’s message here:

Catch Quantico Season 2 every Tuesday at 9 pm only on Star World and Star World HD.