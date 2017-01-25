 Watch: Priyanka Chopra and the cast of Quantico Season 2 speak in Hindi | tv | Hindustan Times
Watch: Priyanka Chopra and the cast of Quantico Season 2 speak in Hindi

tv Updated: Jan 25, 2017 11:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka and all her co-stars – yes we mean all – have shot a cute message for their fans all over the globe in Hindi. (YouTube)

Quantico Season 2 returned to Star World and Star World HD on Tuesday night. To mark the comeback, lead actress Priyanka Chopra had a small surprise up her sleeve for her fans.

She and all her co-stars – yes we mean all – shot a cute message for their fans. And guess what, the magic of Pee Cee never ends because she has gotten the cast of Quantico Season 2 to speak in Hindi!

Cannot believe it? Well see it for yourself here as the cast has this message for all their fans, “We are very excited because Quantico has moved to Tuesday 9pm on Star World. Hum Aa Rahe Hai! Watch Out!”

See Priyanka’s message here:

Catch Quantico Season 2 every Tuesday at 9 pm only on Star World and Star World HD.

