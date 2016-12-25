 Watch: Priyanka Chopra picks up guys in the new Lilly ‘Superwoman’ Singh video | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 26, 2016-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Watch: Priyanka Chopra picks up guys in the new Lilly ‘Superwoman’ Singh video

tv Updated: Dec 25, 2016 14:39 IST
IANS
Highlight Story

Priyanka Chopra will teach you How To Be A Good Wing Woman.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with popular Indo-Canadian online personality Lilly Singh, also known by her YouTube username IISuperwomanII, for a video called How To Be A Good Wing Woman.

Singh shared the video on Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It features Priyanka and Lilly, trying to pick up guys at a bar.

“How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra...This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs Of X’mas,” Lilly captioned the image.

This is the first time that the Bajirao Mastani actor has collaborated with the 28-year-old Youtube sensation.

Priyanka on Sunday morning tweeted that working on the video was fun.

Watch the bloopers from the video here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Recommended for you

<