Watch: Priyanka Chopra picks up guys in the new Lilly ‘Superwoman’ Singh video

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with popular Indo-Canadian online personality Lilly Singh, also known by her YouTube username IISuperwomanII, for a video called How To Be A Good Wing Woman.

Singh shared the video on Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It features Priyanka and Lilly, trying to pick up guys at a bar.

“How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra...This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs Of X’mas,” Lilly captioned the image.

How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. @priyankachopra https://t.co/fsKQf5fe84

This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae!#12CollabsOfXmas — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) December 25, 2016

This is the first time that the Bajirao Mastani actor has collaborated with the 28-year-old Youtube sensation.

Priyanka on Sunday morning tweeted that working on the video was fun.

Watch the bloopers from the video here

