We recommend: Here’s our binge-watching guide to the weekend

AIB Podcast: feat. Shah Rukh Khan (Part 01): At some point in the past, Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi had landed up in Shah Rukh Khan’s house. And he’d promised to play FIFA. That never happened. But they did manage to get him to shoot for their new podcast season. SRK might have agreed to shoot it before Raees. But who knows. The man can sell anything. And in just two days, this podcast has 1.5 million hits. The AIB hosts act like fanboys, laughing at all his jokes, and staying away from anything even mildly controversial. But it’s SRK speaking for 28 minutes out of 30. And you’ve got to admit that he can keep your attention singlehandedly for that long.

The Inbetweeners: Pop culture has always focused on two extreme personalities from high-school — the cool kids (One tree Hill, High School Musical), and the nerds (The IT Crowd, The Big Bang Theory). But what of those who don’t fit in either category? They don’t possess the suave confidence of the jocks, and lack any academic skill. This is where The Inbetweeners come in. The series focuses on the lives of four pre-adulthood boys and their misadventures with alcohol, drugs, driving, girls, sex, and dysfunctional families. More remarkably, the show offers a mix of humour, nostalgia, emotional drama, and the uninhibited goofiness of male bonding.

The Day After: At a time when the debate rages over playing the National Anthem before film screenings in theatres, and students being graded for their patriotism, comes a short film with a cheeky take on the state of nationalism in India. The day after Republic Day, a boy runs away from school to pick up discarded flags, presumably thrown away by Mumbaikars after the superficial display of patriotism the day before. His effort catches the attention of a fictional media channel. The five-minute film, by Terribly Tiny Talkies, raises a poignant question: What does it really mean to love your country?

