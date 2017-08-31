What happens after Escobar’s death: Everything you need to know about Narcos Season 3

The second season of Netflix’s thrilling cops-and-dealers crime drama ended with Pablo Escobar being killed on a rooftop in Bogata. The world’s most notorious drug trafficker died wearing his slippers.

For a few days after season 2’s release, it was thought that the series was over. After all, it had become synonymous to the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura).

But the makers of the show decided that the show must go on, and Netflix renewed the drug cartel drama for a third and fourth season. We couldn’t help but wonder: what lies in store for a show that revolved around the Medellin Cartel kingpin?

Here’s everything you need to know about the third run of Narcos.

Who will be the new patron?

Will Netflix be able to replace the tough kingpin that was Escobar with Gilberto of the Cali Cartel? Perhaps not, entirely. Unlike Pablo, who was the standalone mastermind, Cali is run by a network of villains.

“Unlike Escobar, who had positioned himself as an outlaw, Cali was very much a part of the system,” the Hollywood Reporter quotes executive producer Eric Newman about the new villain. “While Escobar was a single-cell organism, they were a complex, multicelled organism.”

In season 3 of Narcos, there are more than one Cali godfathers in play: Rodriguez brothers Gilberto and Miguel, and Pacho Herrera.

From Medellin to Cali?

In season 3, the action moves from Medellin, Colombia, where Escobar had made his headquarters, to the lush city of Cali, where the Cali cartel will now dominate the drug-trafficking trade and eventually become responsible for 90% of the cocaine smuggled to the United States.

What happens to Murphy and Pena?

Now that Escobar has been caught and killed in the second season, what happens to DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javier Pena, who took down Pablo Escobar?

In October last year, Netflix had confirmed Pedro Pascal’s return with a season-three photo. “The blow must go on. Pablo might be dead but the war is not over,” the series tweeted from its official account.

It’s hard to imagine the series without its voice, English-speaking narrator Murphy. The last time we saw Murphy, he had just been part of the squad that gunned down Pablo Escobar.

It has since been confirmed that Boyd Holbrook will not return to Narcos in a full-time capacity, partly due to his eagerness to not live on location in Colombia for eight months out of the year.

New Season. New plot. New faces?

According to a report, two new DEA agents will make up for the buddy-cop bonding: Michael Stahl-David (Show Me a Hero) as Chris Feistl and New Zealand actor Matt Whelan as his partner, Daniel Van Ness.

“It was almost like a shooting a new show in a sense. Because we bring in all of these incredible new characters. And so there was a freshness to that,” Pascal, who continues his role as DEA Agent Javier Pena, told Cinemablend.

All 10 episodes of the third season of Narcos will be out on Netflix on September 1.