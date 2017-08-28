Baadshaho shoot cancelled: Crew reveals what’s wrong with Kapil Sharma

There was a time when comedian Kapil Sharma could do nothing wrong, but these days nothing seems to be going right for the comedy star. Kapil is in the news again, and this time too, for all the wrong reasons. After news of the Baadshaho team storming out of the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) yesterday became abuzz, now we have learnt that there are no episodes in the bank as well.

An insider says, “There are no episodes in the bank and there is no update about the next shoot schedule.” With shoots being cancelled too often, it is an alarming for Kapil and his team. Rochelle Rao, who is part of the show, says, “I am not sure about what happened with the shoot with Ajay Devgn as I don’t shoot for every episode with Kapil. My character appears occasionally, so I am not exactly sure what happened on that particular day.”

Ask her about Kapil’s health and she says, “He has been keeping unwell and that’s there for everyone to see. He has been doing a lot of things with his film and the TV show, and it is hard to run a show on your own. I am sure these shoots wouldn’t be cancelled if there wasn’t an authentic reason. I am sure he is doing everything he can to get his health back on track. We need to be a bit patient and supportive as a team and help him get better and carry on with the show.”

Did @KapilSharmaK9 actually get 22 kisses? Watch Bachcha Yadav reveal the truth on #TheKapilSharmaShow this weekend at 9 PM.@kikusharda pic.twitter.com/mhV39b1gjd — Sony TV (@SonyTV) August 16, 2017

Raju Shrivastava, who shoots for TKSS on and off, says, “I think he is over-exerting himself as he is taking a lot of pressure regarding the show. However, I don’t think the channel is putting any pressure on him with regards to the ratings. Earlier, he would leave for Jodhpur or Bikaner, Rajasthan to shoot for his film and then come to Mumbai to shoot an episode, and then return to his film shoot again. It must have taken a toll on him, as one’s body needs rest too. He had some BP problems earlier but of late, I heard he was doing okay. I don’t know what happened (now).”

Earlier Kapil had cancelled shoots with Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, among others after the stars reached the sets of the show. Kapil was unavailable for comment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more