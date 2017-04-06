 Will Sunil Grover take Sony’s ‘no interaction with Kapil’ clause to come back? | tv | Hindustan Times
Will Sunil Grover take Sony’s ‘no interaction with Kapil’ clause to come back?

Looks like Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are in no mood to end their fight any time soon. Reports have now emerged that Sony (which airs The Kapil Sharma Show) is trying to get Sunil back and has even offered him a “no interaction with Kapil” clause.

tv Updated: Apr 06, 2017 13:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover don’t seem to be in a mood to turn friends any time soon. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Sunil made it clear that it is not money he was looking for when he decided never to go back to The Kapil Sharma Show. Now reports have emerged that the channel (Sony, where the show airs) is trying to get Sunil back to their fold, even offering him a “no interaction with Kapil” clause.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma in happier times.

According to a DNA report, Sunil has told the channel that they should accommodate him in other shows. “It’s not just Kapil’s show, even the channel has invested in it. Sunil has a contract with the channel and he cannot just leave it. He, on the other hand, has told them he doesn’t want to return to Kapil’s show, but they can utilise him for their other shows,” the report quoted a source as saying.

“That’s how he made an appearance in the finale of Indian Idol 9 as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi. However, the channel is still convincing him to return to Kapil’s show now. He has been told that if he comes back his interaction with Kapil will be minimum or not at all (Kapil won’t be in the frame when Sunil will be on stage). In the meantime, they have also told Kapil to mend bridges with Sunil. It’s a prime slot and the show has been popular, though lately it has suffered a setback due to the Sunil-Kapil fallout,” the source added.

“My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something,” Sunil tweeted on Wednesday.

