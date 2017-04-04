With his Netflix special, Vir Das joins elite company like Aziz Ansari, Louis CK

Actor-Comedian Vir Das, whose comedy special is all set to air on Netflix, is looking forward to share the release of the show on April 25.

Das is following the likes of Kevin Hart, Louis CK, Aziz Ansari, Chris Rock, Bo Burnham, Bill Burr and Russel Peters in having an hour-long stand-up special featured on the streaming service.

The comedy special, titled Abroad Understanding, was filmed in New York and New Delhi last year in November and will be streamed on the Netflix across the globe in over 100 countries.

“It’s time to send some authentic Indian comedy out to its largest ever audience. I’ve worked on this project for over a year now and I hope people enjoy it. I think we’re gonna have some fun on this wave!,” Das said in a statement.

