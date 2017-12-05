You have become our life Reyansh: Shweta Tiwari’s emotional post on son’s first birthday

Television actor Shweta Tiwari had the best idea on how to celebrate her child’s birthday every year. She has promised her son, Reyansh, on his first birthday to take him travelling every time.

Shweta posted a loved-up picture with Reyansh on Instagram and talked about the happiness he has brought in her life. “Reyansh, my life felt absolutely idyllic and complete until you came along. Because it was only after you that I realised how much I craved you and how much my life craved you. I’ve always found it amusing how such a small baby can fill out such enormous places in a family’s household. You’ve become our life Reyansh,” she wrote.

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

“And somebody who’s filled out such a gigantic void in my heart only deserves a huge void filled in his,” she said and talked about taking him to a new place on every birthday. “Every second person I know/see/hear of has the desire to travel the world, but my baby, that’ll never be your wish, because I’ve decided on each birthday I’ll take you to a new place, city or country so you can count the number of places you’ve visited through your age,” she said.

Caught'ya ! A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

“I figured this way your currently fragile mind will have so many more dreams and moreover unique dreams to want to pursue, because my sweetheart your mom has travelling covered,” she added. Shweta took her son to Vaishnodevi for this birthday and called it the perfect place to start their the journey.

Shweta also has a daughter from her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary, Palak. Shweta divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence and married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh was born three years later on November 27, 2016.

So proud to be your daughter ❤️ #mynumberek A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

She is best known for playing Prerna Bajaj in hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Follow @htshowbiz for more