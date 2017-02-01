Budget 2017: 10 key takeaways from FM Arun Jaitley on the farm sector

The government unveiled a raft of measures to boost agriculture in the Union budget on Wednesday, announcing that the farm sector is expected to grow by 4.1% in the next fiscal year, aided by a good monsoon. Here are the top announcements:

• Farm credit target fixed at Rs 10 lakh crore

• Crop Insurance to spread over 40% area cropped

• Dairy processing infrastructure fund to be set up under Nabard, with fund of 8,000 crore

• A model law on contract farming will be circulated among states for consultation.

• Assistance of upto Rs 75 lakh for cleaning and packaging of farmer produce

• Nabard to be supported to create 63,000 functional primary agricultural credit societies at an estimated cost of Rs 1,900 crore

• Areas under summer and winter crops to grow

• Issuance of soil health cards have gathered momentum, will setup a mini lab in krishi vigyan kendras

• Computerisation of Nabard to help small, marginal farmers to ensure seamless flow of credit

• Focus on small and marginal farmers, especially in underserved areas such as the Northeast and Kashmir.

Read | Union Budget 2017: Can Arun Jaitley balance populism and math? Here are top 5 things to expect