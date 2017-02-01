‘Budget 2017 a betrayal’: SP ups ante against Modi-led NDA ahead of UP elections

Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Samajwadi Party has come down heavily on budget 2017, describing it as a betrayal of farmers, the youth and the poor of the poll-bound state.

“It’s a betrayal. No justice has been done to the people of Uttar Pradesh. If the union budget had been presented after the polls, some announcements may have come for them,” state minister and Samajwadi Party’s chief spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said. Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases from February 11 to elect a new assembly.

“No relief has been announced for the farmers and the poor. Announcement for more loans for farmers would not help. Who will pay the interest of additional loans? Chaudhary said. He pointed out that Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had already waived (cooperative) loans of farmers up to a limit of Rs 50,000.

Read more

The state unit of the Congress – an ally of the Samajwadi Party – also described the budget as anti-people. “There is nothing in the budget for the farmers, youth and the poor. Additional loan for farmers would only mean more suicides as no relief such as waiver of loans has been given. No provision had been made in the budget for creating more jobs,” party spokesman Satyadev Tripathy said.

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said the budget contained no relief for farmers or unemployed youth. “There is no new Dalit scheme. Overall it is a negative budget.”

But Amar Singh, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, differed in his opinion, calling the budget “balanced”. “The steps on political funding, scheduled castes and tax relief for middle class are good,” he told Hindustan Times.

For more on the 2017 budget, click here