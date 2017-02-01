Budget 2017: ‘A big disappointment’ for Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar

The Union Budget came in for criticism in Bihar, with both chief minister Nitish Kumar and finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui calling it “a big disappointment” for the state.

Talking to mediapersons, Kumar described the budget as disappointing for Bihar as well as the nation, with nothing new to offer.

“It seems sloganeering will continue and the ground realities are for all to see. There is not much to show how the second green revolution will be taken forward. It will be in eastern India and Bihar has already launched its agriculture road map, but there is not much on offer for the state. We initiated reforms early, but the budget has no road map,” he said.

State finance minister Siddiqui said the budget had totally ignored the state in terms of special financial assistance for development of core sectors and failed on its promise of giving Rs 1.25 lakh crore special package.

“The Union Budget reflected how the Centre was meting out step-motherly treatment to Bihar with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley not even mentioning anything about the region in his budget speech,” he said.

He said the state’s key demands like special budgetary provision to tide over economic backwardness in the union budget, release of remaining Rs 5,483 crore under backward region grant fund (BRGF) for 2017-18 fiscal out of Rs 11,000 crore and changing the formula for devolutions of central taxes under the 14th Finance Commission had not been addressed by Jaitley.

Shaibal Gupta, economist and founder member secretary of the Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI), said the budget needed to be seen from two angles – provincial and national.

“It seems Bihar is now out of the cognitive world of the budget, with no mention of the Bihar package or special category status demands. It did not get even a token project like Jharkhand, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh did. Even the railway component left Bihar completely high and dry for the first time,” said Gupta.

JD (U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav said the government must first bring tax and loan defaulters back to India. The steps to clean up political parties will not be effective. “Indian politics can only be cleaned if people decide to elect clean leaders.”

RJD chief Lalu Prasad called the Union Budget as disappointing and shorn of any concrete schemes for the poor even as he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing back the country’s growth due to faulty policies and demonetisation.