Budget 2017: A vision of PM Modi to transform, energise India: Rajasthan CM Raje

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday termed the Budget 2017 as a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and agenda of finance minister Arun Jaitley to transform, energise and clean India.

“Doing away with plan & non-plan classification of expenditure is a reform oriented towards optimal allocation of resources,” she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the CM said massive increase in capital expenditure would lead towards infra growth and, in turn, create more jobs for the youth.

The Rajasthan industry also hailed the budget, saying it will boost employment, encourage infrastructure and increase transparency.

Rajat Agarwal, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Rajasthan state council, termed the budget as “excellent”. He said the budget would give a boost to the MSME, infrastructure and affordable housing sectors.

Sanjay Ghiya, a chartered accountant, welcomed the reduction in income tax by 5 per cent. “Tax reduction by 5% from 30% to 25% is a good step, overall it’s a good budget,” he said.

The “big announcement”, he felt, was political reforms. “Now, political parties cannot accept more than Rs 2,000 in cash and will have to file income tax returns, which have been made compulsory.”

On the finance minister’s announcement of five special tourism zones, Khalid Khan, president of the Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators, hoped the desert state was also included. “Every third tourist comes to Rajasthan and except for beaches, our state has all the attractions.”

Abhishek Mishra, director of Trimurti Colonisers, was happy with Jaitley’s announcement of increasing the period of completion from three years to five years for affordable housing projects.

“The government targets houses for all by 2022. Rajasthan needs 25,000 houses and in such a situation, increasing the super built-up area from 30-60 sq metres to 60-90 sq metres is a good decision,” he said.

Prateem Tamboli, zonal director of Fortis Hospital Rajasthan, said the announcement to increase 5000 postgraduate seats was “praiseworthy”.

“There are very few specialists in rural areas and this will help get more specialists in villages. Announcing to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 and leprosy by 2018 shows that we will be moving to developed country from developing country,” he said.

