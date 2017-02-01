Budget 2017: BJP chief Amit Shah praises measures, says PM Modi kept promise to clean up political funding

The Bharatiya Janata Party praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday for presenting a budget that it said will push growth, create employment, promote farm sector and give relief to the poor and middle-class.

The party also hailed the announcement relating to donation to political parties, saying Modi has kept his 2014 promise of dealing a blow to the menace of black money in political funding. “Black money has ailed us for more than 70 years. It led to corruption and other problems. The limit on cash donation to political parties is the beginning of a new era ,” BJP president Amit Shah told reporters.

He described the budget as one for the “gaon aur kisan” (villages and farmers), which also promote startup by young professionals. “The relief in income tax will benefit the middle class,” Shah said, adding the boost to the housing sector will help realise middle and lower middle class families’ dream for their own house.

The BJP hailed the increase in the budget for the defence sector and rural employment guarantee scheme, saying the increase in allocation for the women-related sector will go a long way in empowering them. It also praised increased allocation for rural electrification and rural road projects, saying all villages will have electricity by May 2018.

“Despite all this, the finance minister has been able to keep fiscal deficit within reasonable limit,” Shah said.