Budget 2017: BJP says Jaitley’s steps will ensure cleaner political environment

The BJP hailed the Union budget on Wednesday as transformative, saying it will usher in transparency in political funding and boost the Indian economy to the top.

Speaking minutes after finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the budget in Parliament, textile minister Smriti Irani called it a document for a true “Swachh bharat”.

“The steps taken on political party funding will also ensure a cleaner political environment apart from the cleanliness and hygiene across villages and cities of India,” she told HT.

In his speech, Jaitley limited cash donations to parties to Rs 2,000 and increased allocation for rural spending.

Skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the fund allocations would yield “big results” for rural India, urban India and infrastructure sector.

Roads minister Nitin Gadkari said the budget gave the highest priority to rural and agricultural sectors, which were expected to see 2% growth.

“It’ll bring our economy at no.1 position, it’s revolutionary change; this budget will bring transparency in politics,” he told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

