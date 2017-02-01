Budget 2017: Cigarettes will burn a hole in your pocket. Find out what else is costlier and what is cheaper

Smokers and tobacco consumers will have to shell out more for their indulgence as finance minister Arun Jaitley continued with the crackdown on cigarettes and tobacco products by increasing taxes in the budget for 2017-18.

Jaitley, however, made an attempt to make it more affordable for clean energy sources by cutting duties on solar tempered glass, fuel cell-based power generating systems and wind operated energy generator.

Read more

The fine print shows that a host of things are likely to get both more expensive and cheaper.

Costlier Cigarettes, pan masala, cigar, cheroots, bidis, chewing tobacco

LED lamp components

Cashew nuts (roasted and salted)

Aluminum ores and concentrates

Polymer coated MS tapes used in manufacturing of optical fibres

Silver coins and medallions

Printed circuit board used in making mobile phones Cheaper Booking railway tickets online

RO membrane elements for household usage

LNG

Solar tempered glass used in solar panels

Fuel cell-based power generating systems

Wind operated energy generator

Vegetable tanning extracts used in making leather products

Point of Sale (PoS) machines card and fingerprint readers

Group insurance for Defence services

Items such as LED lamps, solar panels, printed circuit boards for mobiles, micro ATMs, finger-print machines and Iris scanners will potentially become cheaper.

On the other hand, silver coins, cigarettes and tobacco, bidis, pan masala, goods imported through parcels, water filter membranes and cashew nuts will become dearer.

“Centre, through the Central Board of Excise and Customs, shall continue to strive to achieve the goal of implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) as per schedule without compromising the spirit of co-operative federalism,” he said while presenting the budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

Read more

“Implementation of GST is likely to bring more taxes both to central and state governments because of widening of tax net. I have preferred not to make many changes in current regime of Excise and Service Tax because the same are to be replaced by GST soon,” he added.

Overall though, Jaitley said his proposals on excise and customs duties will not result in any significant loss or gain to the exchequer.