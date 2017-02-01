 Budget 2017: Congress demands budget be deferred by a day after E Ahamed’s death | union-budget | Hindustan Times
Budget 2017: Congress demands budget be deferred by a day after E Ahamed’s death

union budget Updated: Feb 01, 2017 16:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Budget 2017

Usually, when a sitting member of a House dies, the House adjourns for the day after obituary references. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

The Congress demanded on Wednesday that the presentation of the Union budget be postponed by a day following the death of sitting Lok Sabha member and former minister E Ahamed.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI that several opposition parties, including the Janata Dal (United) and the Janata Dal (Secular), wanted the budget to be postponed.

Usually, when a sitting member of a House dies, the House adjourns for the day after obituary references. Government sources say they are discussing all possible options with opposition parties and a final decision would be taken by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Read | E Ahamed’s death casts shadow over Budget 2017 presentation, Speaker to decide

Kharge also alleged that the government had tried to delay the announcement of Ahamad’s death. “I’m going to Kerala to meet MPs to discuss how to raise this issue in the House,” ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

Government sources have said there is precedent for continuing with proceedings after obituary references.

