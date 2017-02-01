Budget 2017: FM Jaitley springs surprise by avoiding populism in election season

Finance minister Arun Jaitley sprang a surprise on Wednesday by presenting a budget that avoided populism in a poll season and laid thrust on cushioning the economy from the disruptive impact of demonetisation. (WATCH FULL BUDGET SPEECH | READ JAITLEY’S FULL BUDGET SPEECH)

Given the BJP’s electoral sweepstakes in five poll-bound states—including Uttar Pradesh that sent 71 party MPs to the Lok Sabha in 2014— there was speculation and anticipation of a please-all budget. Even ruling party leaders had expected Jaitley to splurge on freebies to different sections of people.

The FM did make a pro-poor and pro-farmer pitch but didn’t offer any doles.

Highlights of Union Budget 2017/18

He wooed the middle class by lowering the tax rate from 10% to 5% for those with an annual earning of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh; it will also benefit others in higher tax brackets.

But the thrust of the budget was on reviving the economy through higher allocations in rural, agricultural and allied sectors. There was a determined move to make up for the drying up of private investment by injecting public investment through increased allocations in infrastructure sectors and stress on capital expenditures.

The opposition parties were building pressure on the government to waive farm loans. The BJP even put the issue on its manifesto in UP. Many ruling party MPs HT spoke to on Tuesday wanted some immediate cash benefits to people below poverty line to offset the possible negative sentiments after the shock recall of high-value banknotes.

But the finance minister didn’t waver. It’s a year that would put Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity to test in the five states in February-March and in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh which go to the polls by the year-end. But a shift to populism wouldn’t serve the PM’s development agenda.

Not that there was no politics in this budget. There can’t be one because budgets reflect the priorities of the government and the ruling party. In this case, the priorities were the farmers, for whom Jaitley offered agriculture credit worth Rs 10 lakh crore, students who saw many reforms being initiated in the education sector, priority to Dalits, tribals, backward classes in lending, and the poor and the middle class who got interest subvention under the affordable housing scheme. Jaitley also promised to make 50,000 gram panchayats “poverty-free” by 2019.

The limiting of cash donations to political parties to Rs 2,000 by a donor—as against the existing Rs 20,000 -- fitted well into Modi’s narrative on black money.

These measures, among several others, did make good politics but they were good economic, too.

In his budget speech in 2015, Jaitley’s focus was growth and investment. He offered no sops. He boldly announced the reduction of corporate tax in a phased manner and the abolition of wealth tax. Although he stuck to his reforms agenda in Budget 2016-17, there was a conscious attempt to counter the allegations of the government being “pro-rich”. That explained the promise to double farmers’ income by 2022, LPG connections to women of poor households, et al.

If the finance minister used the words “farmers” and “rural” 19 times in his budget speech in 2015, he used them 54 times in 2016. In his Budget speech on Wednesday, he spoke these two words 40 times but also used “investment” and “growth” at least 44 times. These numbers might indicate what weighed on Jaitley’s mind.