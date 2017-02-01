Budget 2017: Focus on skill development to continue, says FM Arun Jaitley

Having promised 100 million jobs by 2022, the government will continue to focus on skill training to create employment avenues for the youth.

Presenting the Union budget on Wednesday, finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the skill training sector will continue to remain high on priority, with the rural areas set to get more attention.

The finance minister said the government will provide one-stop convergence support system for skill employment for women in rural areas and offer training in sectors such as masonry for as many as five lakh youth by 2022.

Skill India Mission, that was launched in 2015 to maximise the potential of youth, will see 100 India International Skill centres set up across the country.

Jaitley said that while Pradhan Mantri Kaushal skill centres have already been set up in over 60 districts, these will now be extended to 600 more districts. These skill centres will impart foreign language classes to help youth seeking opportunities outside the country, he said.

The centre has also allocated Rs.5000 crore to the Anaganwadi sector for skill development.