 Budget 2017: From farmers to middle class, here’s what you got from Jaitley | union-budget | Hindustan Times
budget

Budget 2017: From farmers to middle class, here’s what you got from Jaitley

union budget Updated: Feb 01, 2017 14:27 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Budget 2017

Finance minister Arun Jaitley tables the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.(PTI photo)

Finance minister Arun Jaitley unveiled sweeping measures in his budget speech on Wednesday that ranged from boosting farm growth to easing the burden on the salaried middle class. Here are the big 10 numbers from his speech:

5%: Income tax for people with incomes between 2.5 lakh -5 lakh, down from 10%

Rs 2,000: Maximum donation political parties can receive in cash from one source

35%: Increase in personal income tax because of scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes

25%: Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crore, down from xx

Rs 3 lakh: Maximum quantum of cash transaction allowed

17%: Growth in tax revenue

3.2%: Fiscal deficit as a percentage of India’s GDP

24%: Increase in rural spending

35%: Increase in funds allocation for scheduled castes

6%: Increase in defence spending

