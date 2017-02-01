Budget 2017: From farmers to middle class, here’s what you got from Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley unveiled sweeping measures in his budget speech on Wednesday that ranged from boosting farm growth to easing the burden on the salaried middle class. Here are the big 10 numbers from his speech:

5%: Income tax for people with incomes between 2.5 lakh -5 lakh, down from 10%

Rs 2,000: Maximum donation political parties can receive in cash from one source

35%: Increase in personal income tax because of scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes

25%: Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crore

Rs 3 lakh: Maximum quantum of cash transaction allowed

17%: Growth in tax revenue

3.2%: Fiscal deficit as a percentage of India’s GDP

24%: Increase in rural spending

35%: Increase in funds allocation for scheduled castes

6%: Increase in defence spending