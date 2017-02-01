Budget 2017: Gujarat CM says Jaitley’s measures will create more jobs

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani hailed budget 2017 as ‘forward looking’, saying the measures laid out by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley will create more jobs.

“Congratulate the positive forward looking central budget. The investments in infra will generate more job opportunities for our youth,” the chief minister said on Wednesday, hours after the Union budget was presented before Parliament.

Rupani, who heads the BJP government in the state, said the goal of doubling farmers’ income has got a big boost in the budget. “Rural economy is being transformed,” he said.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allotting an All India Institute for Medical Sciences in Gujarat, Rupani welcomed the ‘pro-poor’ measures in the budget.

“I welcome the measures for welfare and development of women and child, SC and ST and for poverty alleviation and the measures for far reaching reforms and accelerating digital economy,” he said.

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel took a dig at the rival Congress, saying the party had been partial in not allotting an AIIMS to the state previously.

For other stories on Union Budget 2017, click here