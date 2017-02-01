Budget 2017: Rahul Gandhi says there’s nothing for farmers, youth

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attacked the Union budget on Wednesday, saying finance minister Arun Jaitley’s proposals contained little for farmers or the youth.

“This is a budget of sher-o-shayari (poetry), there is nothing for farmers or the youth. We were expecting fireworks, instead got a damp squib,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

Gandhi asked whether Jaitley had unveiled any measures to check a spate of rail accidents and said any steps to clean up political funding would be supported by the Congress.

The Congress is up against the BJP in elections in five states that start on Saturday.

“The budget numbers don’t seem to add up, as there is huge expansion on government spending on schemes. The budget is rhetorical, but in actually creating jobs there is precious little,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

