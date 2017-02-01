Budget: Fiscal deficit to be contained at 3.2% in 2017-18 fiscal year, says Jaitley

Adhering to the fiscal consolidation roadmap, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that the government will target to bring down the fiscal deficit to 3.2% of the GDP in the fiscal 2017-18.

“...I have pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.2% in 2017-18 and remain committed to achieve 3 per cent in the following year. With this gradual approach, I have ensured adherence to fiscal consolidation without compromising requirements of public expenditure,” he said in his Budget speech for 2017-18.

Revenue deficit will be reduced to 2.1% for 2017-18 from 2.3% in the ongoing fiscal, he said.

Net market borrowing would be Rs 3.48 lakh crore in 2017-18 from Rs 4.1 lakh crore (rpt) Rs 4.1 lakh crore in the current fiscal, he said.

FRBM Review Panel headed by former revenue secretary N K Singh had recommended debt to GDP ratio of 60 per cent by 2023 and fiscal deficit at 3% for next 3 years.