Chandigarh MC gets five-fold budget; focus on smart city, water

Five-time hike in allocation to the municipal corporation, 20% increase in allocation for rural and urban development, are the key takeaways for the city from the Union budget present in Parliament on Wednesday. The MC has got Rs 419 crore for carrying out development works under different heads for the 2017-18 fiscal against just Rs 84 crore the administration got for it for the current fiscal. Of the amount that is linked to projects, Rs 100 crore are for smart city and Rs 50 crore for Kajauli Water Works.

TOTAL CITY BUDGET AT Rs 4,312 CR; 9% HIKE

For this fiscal, the Centre has allocated Rs 4,312 crore (capital head – Rs 475 crore and revenue head Rs 3,837 crore) to the UT. This is an increase of 9.5% over last year’s Rs 3,937 crore. There has been a slight tweak in the way the budget is categorised with the Centre doing away withplan and non-plan category. Now, we have Capital and Revenue.

As part of the budget, the administration plans to spend Rs 700 crore on Smart City project and to upgrade water pipelines. The revamp of Sector 17, sports complexes, hospitals, construction of judges houses is planned.