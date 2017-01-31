Resilience of India’s poor in govt’s fight against black money remarkable: President Pranab

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday hailed the “resilience” of India’s poor in the government’s fight against black money and corruption as “remarkable”.

The President’s credit to the people for withstanding the pains of the demonetisation exercise came during his address to a join sitting of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session.

“(The) resilience demonstrated by our countrymen, particularly the poor, in the fight against black money and corruption, is remarkable,” Mukherjee said, nearly three months after the Narendra Modi government culled high-value banknotes in a shock announcement.

The President’s address is generally viewed as endorsement of the government’s policies.

Modi has been defending the demonetisation exercise as a clampdown on illicit cash and had said that the “short-term pains” will lead to “long-term gains”.

Mukherjee also listed out a slew of steps taken by the government for the poor, farmers and women.

“At the core of all my government policies, is the welfare of ‘gareeb’ (poor), ‘peedit’ (exploited), ‘Dalit’ (lower castes) and ‘vanchhit’ (deprived),” Mukherjee said.

Terming financial inclusion as the key to poverty alleviation, he said that an estimated 13 crore poor have been covered under various social schemes.

The session is taking place parallel to the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh where stakes are high for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it suffered a string of losses in state polls. The opposition has been against the early presentation of the Union budget on the ground that the government could woo voters with populist announcements.

The Union budget, the first to subsume the railway budget, will be presented on February 1, ending a nearly century-long tradition of tabling separate financial documents for the country’s largest transporter.

The first part of the session, with just eight working days, will end on February 9. Parliament will again meet on March 9, just a day after voting for the assembly elections is complete, to end on April 12.

For live updates on Day 1 of Budget session, click here