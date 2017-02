Finance minister Arun Jaitley is presenting the 2017 Union Budget in Parliament. There is no separate rail budget from this year, as it has been merged with the general budget.

The government has advanced the date of budget presentation so as to complete the entire process before the end of financial year. The first part of the budget session has been kept brief in view of ongoing assembly polls in five states.

Watch Jaitley’s speech here:

