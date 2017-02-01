 Mamata attacks ‘clueless’ Budget 2017, CPM says it gives no solutions | union-budget | Hindustan Times
Mamata attacks ‘clueless’ Budget 2017, CPM says it gives no solutions

union budget Updated: Feb 01, 2017 14:24 IST
Avijit Ghosal
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

The Union budget was heartless and filled with hollow words that meant nothing, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets minutes after the budget was presented in Parliament, the Trinamool Congress chief demanded the government withdraw all restrictions on cash withdrawals and figures for illegal cash caught by the scrapping of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes last November.

“No roadmap for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibility... clueless, useless, baseless, missionless and actionless. Heartless,” she tweeted.

Banerjee had emerged as the face of Opposition protests against the government’s demonetisation move, arguing that the junking of notes hurt the poor and the farmers the most, and caused more than 100 deaths across India.

Her arch rival, the CPI(M), said a lot of issues were raised in the budget without a solution being provided.

“The finance minister spoke about lack of tax compliance but no words were there on crackdown. How will the government improve the tax compliance of the corporate sector? There is no answer,” CPI(M) leader Mohammad Selim told Hindustan Times.

“Government spoke about sluggish private investment but there is no roadmap for boosting job generation.”

