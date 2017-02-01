 Budget 2017: What FM Jaitley proposed for youth, rural women | union-budget | Hindustan Times
budget

Budget 2017: What FM Jaitley proposed for youth, rural women

union budget Updated: Feb 01, 2017 12:41 IST
Dhrubo Jyoti
Dhrubo Jyoti
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Budget

Students leave the campus of Guru Harkrishan Public school at Vasant Vihar after appearing for Neet 2, All India Pre Medical entrance exam, in New Delhi, in this file photo from June 24, 2016.(Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)

Broad education reforms and rural women were the focus of finance minister Arun Jaitley’s budget speech on Wednesday. Here are five key measures announced by the government:

• Mahila Shakti Kendras to be set up at Rs 500 crore in 14 lakh anganwadi centres

• Broad-based skill training: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra to be promoted in 600 plus districts. 100 more skill centres will be established

• Reforms will be undertaken in the University Grants Commission that governs universities in India

• Additional 5,000 post graduate medical seats per annum will be launched

• For youth, a system of measuring annual learning will be introduced and science will be given focus. Good quality institutions will have more autonomy. Colleges will be given autonomous status.

Read | Budget 2017: 10 key takeaways from FM Arun Jaitley on the farm sector

