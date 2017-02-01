Budget 2017: What FM Jaitley proposed for youth, rural women

Broad education reforms and rural women were the focus of finance minister Arun Jaitley’s budget speech on Wednesday. Here are five key measures announced by the government:

• Mahila Shakti Kendras to be set up at Rs 500 crore in 14 lakh anganwadi centres

• Broad-based skill training: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra to be promoted in 600 plus districts. 100 more skill centres will be established

• Reforms will be undertaken in the University Grants Commission that governs universities in India

• Additional 5,000 post graduate medical seats per annum will be launched

• For youth, a system of measuring annual learning will be introduced and science will be given focus. Good quality institutions will have more autonomy. Colleges will be given autonomous status.

