Budget session LIVE| Government has failed at job creation: Rahul Gandhi

The budget session of Parliament likely to start on a bumpy note as the opposition plans to corner the government on a host of issues, including demonetisation and the early presentation of the Union budget.

The session is taking place parallel to the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh where stakes are high for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it suffered a string of losses in state polls. The opposition has been against the early presentation of the Union budget on the ground that the government could woo voters with populist announcements.

The Union budget, the first to subsume the railway budget, will be presented on February 1, ending a nearly century-long tradition of tabling separate financial documents for the country’s largest transporter.

The first part of the session, with just eight working days, will end on February 9. Parliament will again meet on March 9, just a day after voting for the assembly elections is complete, to end on April 12.

12:40 PM: “President has outlined and highlighted Govt’s commitment to working for welfare of the poor, farmers,” says Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

12:25 PM: “Biggest problem with the govt is that they are doing nothing for job creation,” Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tells media outside Parliament house. “Government is complete failure on job creation, this is my main point.” he adds.

12:10 PM: Member of Parliament E Ahamed taken to hospital after he got severely ill reports ANI.

12:05 PM: President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the Parliament ends.

12:03 PM: My government reiterates committment to fulfil aspirations of its people, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

12:02 PM: India ratified Paris agreement on October 2, 2016, sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

12:00 PM: Jammu and Kashmir affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:58 AM: My government is committed to combat terrorism, and ensure that perpetrators of these acts are brought to justice, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:55 AM: My government is thankful to the GST council for working to resolve the outstanding issues, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:53 AM: “My government welcomes constructive debate on simultaneous conduct of elections to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies,” says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:50 AM: Shram-eva jayate is one of the foremost guiding principles of my government. Several measures have been taken for the welfare of the shramik (labourer), says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:45 AM: On 29th September 2016, our defence forces conduct surgical strikes to prevent incursion of terrorists. We are proud of the valour of our military personel, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:42 AM: My government’s very first cabinet decision was to set up an SIT on black money, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:41 AM: To combat black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terror financing, Govt took decision on 8th November 2016 for demonetisation, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11: 40 AM: Metro rail projects have been approved for four cites.

11:36 AM: Creation of next generation infrastructure has recieved priority from my government, says President Mukherjee.

11:35 AM: The northeast is the gateway to southeast Asia, says President Mukherjee.

11:30 AM: My government is focussing on reducing the isolation of the eastern and northeastern part of the country through roads, says President Mukherjee.

11:26 AM: 65% of our population is under the age of 35. Our youth is our greatest strength, their energies must be channelised, says President Mukherjee.

11:25 AM: Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training amongst 7 lakh students, says President Mukherjee.

11:24 AM: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. 10 thousand crore, says President Mukherjee.

11:23 AM: With motto of “Har Haath ko Hunar”, my govt has taken several steps for skilling youth & improving their employability, says President Mukherjee.

11:20 AM: My government has taken several steps for skilling the youth and improving their employability, says President Mukherjee.

11:15 AM: My government is making ‘naari shakti’ (women empowerment) an integral part of our development journey, they deserve equal opportunities, says President Pranab Mukherjee. “Olympic medallists, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa illustrate strength of our women.” he adds.

11:10 AM: In farmer’s welfare lies the prosperity of the nation, says President Pranab Mukherjee. “My Goverment has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers,” he says.

11:08 AM: Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:07 AM: Under Swacchh Bharat mission more than 3 crore toilets have been construction.

11:07 AM: My govt has taken many initiatives to improve the quality of life of poor through assured housing, affordable healthcare, sanitation, says President Mukhejee.

11:06 AM: Financial inclusion is key to poverty allevation. Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social schemes, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:05 AM: At the core of all my Govt policies, is the welfare of ‘gareeb’, ‘peedit’, ‘Dalit’, ‘vanchhit’, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:03 AM: Resilience demonstrated by our countrymen particularly the poor, in the fight against black money and corruption, is remarkable, says President Pranab Mukherjee.

11:00am: This is a historic session heralding advancement of budget cycle and merger of general budget with rail budget with the first time, says President Mukherjee

10:55am: Budget session of Parliament begins with President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to members of both the houses.

10:40 AM: President Pranab Mukherjee will address both Houses of Parliament at 11 am in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

10:35 AM: Prime Minister addresses media ahead of Budget session says he hopes all political parties engage in proper debate and ensure smooth conduct of the Parliament. “A new tradition is beginning today...the budget is being presented a month earlier and the railway budget is being clubbed with it” he adds.

10:30 AM: “I hope all political parties understand the importance of Budget Session and participate in meaningful and constructive manner,” says Union minister Venkaiah Naidu. “Government ready to discuss every issue. We have nothing to hide, worry about or fear.”