 PM Modi urges parties for ‘smooth’ and ‘fruitful’ 2017 Union budget session | union-budget | Hindustan Times
PM Modi urges parties for ‘smooth’ and ‘fruitful’ 2017 Union budget session

union budget Updated: Jan 31, 2017 12:00 IST
IANS
IANS
New Delhi
2017 Budget presentation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ahead of the budget session hoped that the current session will be “fruitful” and all political parties will work together for people’s benefit.

“We had discussions with every political party individually and collectively. There should be productive and detailed discussion of the budget during the session,” Modi said while addressing the media here.

“I urge all parties to help in smooth functioning of the session. I hope for fruitful discussions. We aim at positive and meaningful debates for public interest.

“I am hopeful all political parties will work together to move forward,” he said.

Modi also said: “This is the first time the budget is being presented on February 1.”

“Everyone would remember that earlier budget used to take place at 5 p.m. This practice was changed during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time,” Modi said.

“Today (Tuesday) a new tradition will begin. The budget will incorporate the rail budget as well,” he added.

