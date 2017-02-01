Rich budget for poor amid challenges, says Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das termed Union budget 2017-18 a growth-oriented and pro-poor budget. “Amid challenges, it is an encouraging budget aimed at strengthening rural India,” said Das, who also holds the finance portfolio in the BJP-ruled state.

State finance secretary Amit Khare said the budget proposals would give a boost to Jharkhand’s focused sectors such as rural development, agriculture and infrastructure growth, as they are aligned with the state budget proposals for fiscal 2017-18 tabled on January 23.

Khare said the state’s health sector would improve with setting up of the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Deoghar, as proposed in the budget. “We are happy that budget deficit has been kept under control. The state’s deficit is already under control below 3%, which will boost the economy,” he added.

Harishwar Dayal, director of Institute for Human Development’s eastern regional centre, said, “Best part of this budget is government has tried to identify issues that are proving to be hurdles in country’s growth and suggested measures to deal with the problems.”

He added, “Salaried class people have been given tax relief and an attempt has also been made to include non-salaried people in the tax bracket.”

Focus on growth of small and medium scale industries is also visible in the budget, he said, adding, “Tax relaxation for these industries will help ensuring growth. Jharkhand could be a major gainer, as growth opportunity of medium scale industry is high here.”

Dayal said, “Overall the budget could be termed good and I would like to give eight marks out of ten.”