Bollywod diva Sridevi will inaugurate IFFI’s Indian Panorama section

Veteran star Sridevi is all set to inaugurate the Indian Panorama Section at the 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Sridevi, who completes 50 years in the Indian film industry this year, will open the segment on Monday.

The Indian Panorama 2017 will introduce the audiences to IFFI’s official selection of feature and non-feature films.

Sridevi will be joined by her husband producer Boney Kapoor and daughter, aspiring actor Jhanvi Kapoor.

Talking about the festival, the Mom actor, “I look forward to attending IFFI this year. As IFFI gets into its 48th year, I look forward to celebrating Indian and world cinema, with some of the best talent from across the world”.

Sridevi will also introduce the audiences to a special AV presentation that pays homage to the legends of Indian cinema.

The IFFI opens today and will run through November 28.

