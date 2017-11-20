IFFI 2017: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more make a grand entry

Shah Rukh Khan is in Goa and has kicked off the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday. The actor arrived in Panaji in the afternoon and made a grand entry on the festival’s red carpet with director Subhash Ghai.

Shah Rukh performed on stage with several dancers during the opening ceremony. He joined Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on stage who delivered the opening address. Parrikar promised a permanent venue for the festival for it’s 50th anniversary edition.

When King Khan @iamsrk graced the opening ceremony of #IFFI2017 in Goa by making his royal entry on stage.#SRKatIFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/cTmcCjuYT6 — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) November 20, 2017

Actor Sridevi also delivered a speech and welcomed everyone to the festival. She looked stunning in a cream saree with heavy jewellery.

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte also hosted the ceremony.

Stunning actors and Hosts for the evening @RajkummarRao & @radhika_apte caught candid on camera backstage at the Inaugural of #IFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/7tGGCrAAxd — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2017

Shahid said “Cinema is not just about entertainment, it is also about telling stories, sharing human journeys, about life.” Iranian director Majid Majidi talked about working in India during his film Beyond The Clouds, which will be the opening film for the festival. He said that while the film was premiered in London, the real premiere for him is in India today.

Stars of the film, Ishaan Khattar and Malavika Mohannan also joined him on stage.

