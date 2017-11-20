IFFI 2017: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more make a grand entry
Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Sridevi and more opened the 48th International Film Festival of India on Monday.world cinema Updated: Nov 20, 2017 17:34 IST
Shah Rukh Khan is in Goa and has kicked off the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday. The actor arrived in Panaji in the afternoon and made a grand entry on the festival’s red carpet with director Subhash Ghai.
Shah Rukh performed on stage with several dancers during the opening ceremony. He joined Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on stage who delivered the opening address. Parrikar promised a permanent venue for the festival for it’s 50th anniversary edition.
When King Khan @iamsrk graced the opening ceremony of #IFFI2017 in Goa by making his royal entry on stage.#SRKatIFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/cTmcCjuYT6— ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) November 20, 2017
Actor Sridevi also delivered a speech and welcomed everyone to the festival. She looked stunning in a cream saree with heavy jewellery.
#IFFI2017 LIVE: Actor @SrideviBKapoor addresses the audience at @IFFIGoa opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/bTEbJ8UdwX— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2017
Actors Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte also hosted the ceremony.
.@ShahidKapoor takes over the stage at #IFFI2017 Opening Ceremony! pic.twitter.com/rT1My8HaQQ— IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2017
Stunning actors and Hosts for the evening @RajkummarRao & @radhika_apte caught candid on camera backstage at the Inaugural of #IFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/7tGGCrAAxd— IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2017
#IFFI2017 LIVE: Now on the @IFFIGoa opening ceremony stage - @shahidkapoor https://t.co/2QVLe1I9A5— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2017
Shahid said “Cinema is not just about entertainment, it is also about telling stories, sharing human journeys, about life.” Iranian director Majid Majidi talked about working in India during his film Beyond The Clouds, which will be the opening film for the festival. He said that while the film was premiered in London, the real premiere for him is in India today.
Stars of the film, Ishaan Khattar and Malavika Mohannan also joined him on stage.
