International Film Festival of India to begin today, 200 films from 80 countries to be screened

Amidst much controversy, the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will begin on Monday in Goa’s Panaji, where around 200 films from over 80 countries will be screened.

This nine-day extravaganza’s inauguration will be done by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in presence of and Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani, even as the row over the dropping of two films ‘Nude’ and ‘S. Durga’ from the screening schedule continues.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with Personality of The Year award at the festival.

Canada is the focus country this year and will be presenting a package of its eight best recent films. Acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan will be honoured with a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

Beyond the Clouds, which was entirely made in India, by legendary Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi will be opening the fest, while the Indo-Argentine film Thinking of Him by Pablo Cesar will wind-up the event.

Around 26 feature films and 16 non-feature films, belonging to different languages, regions and cultures, will be screened in the Indian Panorama Section of the festival.

Vinod Kapri directed Hindi film Pihu will be the opening movie in the feature film category, while Pushkar Puran by Kamal Swaroop will open the non-feature film category of the Indian Panorama.

The opening film Beyond the Clouds will have it's Indian Premiere at Inox Screen-I at 7 pm Today at #IFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/1cVkUEgpqI — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2017

IFFI will also screen two movies, Hindi Medium and Secret Superstar for the visually impaired persons with special audio described technology.

Seven award-winning films from BRICS countries will also be screened at the festival.

To ensure greater participation of the local audience, the IFFI will have a Bioscope Village where non-delegates can watch the movies.

