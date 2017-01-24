Lumieres Awards: Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux, star Marion Cotillard to be feted

Thierry Fremaux, general-delegate of the Cannes Film Festival and French Oscar-winning actor Marion Cotillard will be honoured at the 22nd edition of the Lumieres Awards on January 30. The awards are considered to be France’s equivalent to America’s Golden Globes. The Academy of the Lumieres Awards consists of members of the foreign Press based in Paris.

Read more

Fremaux became the festival’s artistic director in 2000 and was elevated as the general-delegate in 2007. His tenure has seen some of Cannes’ best chapters. The academy said that Fremaux’s “eclectic tastes which range from pure auteur cinema to quality mainstream, to genre and animation, without forgetting documentaries,” have made the festival unique in several ways.

Fremaux has also been credited with promoting classic movies at Cannes – as also in his hometown of Lyon. He heads the Lumiere Festival there. His recent documentary, Lumiere! -- which was screened at the Dubai International Film Festival in December – opened in theatres on January 25. His book on Cannes, Selection Officielle, has just been published. And Cannes will be 70 this May.

Marion Cotillard in a scene from Allied.

Cotillard, who was recently seen as a double agent in the Brad Pitt-starrer, Allied, won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Cesar and a Bafta for her role as Edith Piaf in La Vie En Rose – a victory that helped her work with some of the most renowned helmers, such as Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bones), Xavier Dolan (It’s Only the End of the World), Woody Allen (Midnight in Paris), Steven Soderbergh (Contagion) and the Dardenne Brothers (Two Days, One Night). She will soon be seen in Ismael’s Ghost’s.

In addition to the honorary prize, Cotillard will also be given the Best Actress Award for her role in Nicole Garcia’ From the Land of the Moon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more